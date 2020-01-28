Share:

ISLAMABAD - Country’s top court was Monday informed that any material collected in violation of law should be thrown away by this court and declare it mala fide and illegal and coram non judice.

Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) counsel Rasheed A. Rizvi stated this before a 10-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial during hearing of the identical petitions challenging the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa for allegedly not disclosing his foreign properties in wealth statements.

Besides the apex court judge, Pakistan Bar Council, Supreme Court Bar Association, bar councils and associations of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan as well as noted lawyer Abid Hassan Minto and senior journalist I A Rehman have separately challenged the presidential reference against Justice Isa .

Rizvi argued that when the law authorized to do a thing in a manner then that should be done in that manner. The investigation should have been conducted by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and not the Asset Recovery Unit (ARU), Rizvi said while presenting the arguments similar to those already presented before the SC.

As the hearing continued, Justice Faisal Arab raised a question, “Suppose there is a news in a newspaper or a TV channel against a judge of superior court then what will happen? Replying instantly to the court’s query, Rizvi said that the newspaper or the channel will have to substantiate the allegation. He said, “Unfortunately our president does not read newspapers. When some journalist questioned from the president about the price of wheat, he replied that he does not know.”

Rizvi contended before the bench that when the president does not know the wheat price then how that man would decide about the judge’s fate?