Rawalpindi-The 454 model courts have been set-up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases decided 2,711 cases during last one week.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir told media persons that witnesses of 2,059 were also recorded during hearing of various cases.

177 model criminal courts disposed of 550 criminal cases including 202 murder and 348 narcotics-related cases.

Similarly, 123 civil courts disposed of 1,055 civil and family disputes while 154 model magistrate courts also disposed of 1,106 appeals in rent disputed cases.

Death sentence was awarded to 12 while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 52 accused.

The fine of Rs56,004,266 was also imposed on various accused, he added.

Nasir said that model courts were established in 2017 to provide speedy justice to the people. He further added that due to extra ordinary performance of the model courts , the Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan had approved the setting up of 57 more model courts on June 24 ,2018 that were deciding pending cases on daily basis.

The DG also appreciated the role of media for highlighting the performance of model courts .