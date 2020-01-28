Share:

LAHORE - Most areas of the Punjab including the provincial capital Monday received rain, which turned weather chilly again. According to Met office, Jhang recieved 06mm, Lahore (City 05mm, A/P 03mm), Sargodha, Kot Addu 03mm, Bhakkar, Okara, TT Singh, Faisalabad, Hafizabad 01mm.

Today, rain is expected in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sargodha, Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar.

Snowfall is also expected in Murree and its adjoining areas on Tuesday. As per synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting different parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Wednesday.