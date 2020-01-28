Share:

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal Monday qualified for the quarterfinals at the 2020 Australian Open.

World number one Nadal beat Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios with the sets of 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 in three hours and 38 minutes.

With this victory, Nadal, 33, moved into the quarterfinals at the tournament.

Meanwhile, Kyrgios paid tribute to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, wearing his jersey while warming up.

On Bryant's sudden death, Nadal also said American legend had been a true inspiration for the world and he will be in people's hearts.

"I woke up this morning with this terrible news and super sad. He had been one of the greatest sportsmen in history and he deserves a big round of applause," he added.