Share:

SADIQABAD-At least one person sustained critical injuries when a loaded oil tanker overturned on the motorway (M5) near Sadiqabad.

The tanker containing 48,000 liters of oil was on its way from Karachi to Sahiwal when its driver fell asleep, rescue officials told the media.

Traffic on that portion of motorway remained blocked for many hours to avoid any untoward incident. Shortly after getting information about the incident, the teams of police and administration along with rescue workers, rushed the spot.

The injured person was shifted to a local hospital for medical attention.