LAHORE (PR): Chairman Planning & Development Board, Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh chaired a meeting on Ease of Doing Business Reforms Agenda to review the activities under implementation in Punjab. The chairman P&D instructed all implementing departments to meet deadlines set for each Doing Business indicator reform actions and disseminate these reform efforts to the private sector in timely manner by using effective communication channels. Planning & Development Board is the focal agency for Ease of Doing Business Reforms in Punjab and all reform initiatives envisaged under Ease of Doing Business Reforms Agenda are regularly monitored by the department.