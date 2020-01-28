Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s recent tweets were a clear interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs and unwarranted.

“We have noted with serious concern the recent tweets by President Ashraf Ghani, which are a clear interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs and hence, unwarranted,” said a foreign ministry statement.

It added: “We believe that such statements are not helpful to the promotion of good neighbourly relations between the two countries.”

Pakistan, it said, “wishes to maintain close and cordial relations with Afghanistan based on the principles of non-intervention and non-interference and urges the Afghan side to work together for the common objective of peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.”

Ghani had earlier criticised arrest of Manzoor Pashteen, the head of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement.