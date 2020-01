Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Meteorologi­cal Department on Mon­day forecast cold and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the region during next 24 hours.

However, cloudy weather conditions with chances of rain with snowfall over the hills are expected at isolat­ed places in Chitral, Up­per and Lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mal­akand, Kohistan, Batta­gram, Torghar, Manseh­ra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan and Swabi dis­tricts.