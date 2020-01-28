PESHAWAR - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started contingency planning and preparation for untoward natural hazards for the year 2020.
To tackle any natural calamities, the PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sent relief goods first supply to all district administration including newly merged districts, Rescue 1122, and Civil Defence.
These relief items include 4,410 tents, 3,970 blankets, 3,265 plastic mats, 3,548 quilts, 2,700 kitchen sets, 2,140 mosquito nets, 955 gas cylinders, 2,280 hygiene kits, 750 life jackets, 2,440 tarpaulin sheets, 1,244 jerry cans, 600 buckets, 2,940 mattress, 725 search lights, 453 first aid boxes, and 1,540 water coolers. The PDMA also dispatched important equipments to 30 Rescue 1122 stations across the province including 30 heavy dewatering pumps, which are useful for dewatering urban flooding.
According to the PDMA director general, these items are useful in recent rain/snowfall spell and existing cold weather across the province especially the hilly areas of the province. He added that we are in close contact with all district administrations and line departments to tackle any natural calamity. The PDMA will provide relief items stored in its warehouse in case of any emergency, he declared.