PESHAWAR - The Provincial Disaster Management Authori­ty (PDMA) Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa has start­ed contingency planning and preparation for un­toward natural hazards for the year 2020.

To tackle any natu­ral calamities, the PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sent relief goods first supply to all district ad­ministration including newly merged districts, Rescue 1122, and Civil Defence.

These relief items in­clude 4,410 tents, 3,970 blankets, 3,265 plastic mats, 3,548 quilts, 2,700 kitchen sets, 2,140 mos­quito nets, 955 gas cylin­ders, 2,280 hygiene kits, 750 life jackets, 2,440 tarpaulin sheets, 1,244 jerry cans, 600 buck­ets, 2,940 mattress, 725 search lights, 453 first aid boxes, and 1,540 wa­ter coolers. The PDMA also dispatched import­ant equipments to 30 Rescue 1122 stations across the province in­cluding 30 heavy dewa­tering pumps, which are useful for dewatering ur­ban flooding.

According to the PDMA director gener­al, these items are use­ful in recent rain/snow­fall spell and existing cold weather across the province especially the hilly areas of the prov­ince. He added that we are in close contact with all district administra­tions and line depart­ments to tackle any nat­ural calamity. The PDMA will provide relief items stored in its warehouse in case of any emergen­cy, he declared.