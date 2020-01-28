Share:

KARACHI - Prime Minister has in principle agreed to replace the Sindh inspector general of police on the request CM Murad Ali Shah, it was relaibely learnt on Monday. An official said the eecision was taken during PM’s meeting with Sindh CM.

Although, an official statement from the chief minister house did not specify any details regarding discussion over the change of Inspector General of Sindh (IGP) Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam, however, sources said that the prime minister agreed to the demand of the provincial government. According to sources, the IGP Sindh was also summoned at the governor house for a meeting with the prime minister, however, it did not last long due to the busy schedule of the premier.

The premier informed the IGP Sindh of his decision and further asked him to meet him in a couple of days in Islamabad.

The Sindh government had forwarded a panel of five officers to the federal authorities for the appointment of the IGP Sindh. However, it is most likely that former head of Karachi police chief Mushtaq Mehar will likely be handed over the reins of the Sindh police soon.