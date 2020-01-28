Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will depart for Malaysia on February 3 on a two-day official visit.

A high-level delegation will accompany the premier on his tour and talks between both countries will be held on February 4.

A one-on-one meeting between Imran Khan and Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad is also scheduled in which bilateral ties including trade and investment will be discussed. Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that Pakistan’s ties with Malaysia were very important. “We value these relationships and continue to work to strengthen them,” she remarked.