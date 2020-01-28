PESHAWAR - The Pakistan Medical Association utterly rejected the abolishment of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council by replacing it with the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) and warned to start countrywide protest movement against this ordinance.
President of Pakistan Medical Association Dr Hussain Ahmad Haroon said that government was trying to allow non-doctors faculty members in newly established Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) and has handed over the commission to a lawyer instead of senior medical professors.
He said that according to PMDC rules non-doctor faculty members could not supervise medical education in the country and only senior medical professional will deal with the affairs of the doctors in PMDC.
The PMA president stated that this step of the government will cause expensive medical education in the country and in the first phase they privatised hospital and now they are privatising the country key institutions, which would have serious repercussions on medical field.
He added that the graduated students would now face another examination, which is called National Licensing Examination. He said that Pakistan Medical Association strongly condemns this illegal step of the PTI government and would protest countrywide to force government on reversing this ordinance.
It is to mention here that Pakistan Medical and Dental Council was playing an active role to keep close check on medical professionals and supervised the affairs of private medical colleges, but the government instead of strengthening the PMDC completely abolished the organisation.
