ISLAMABAD - Pakistan National Council of the Arts will organise a Kashmir themed puppet show here to pay tribute to the decades long freedom struggle of Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The aim is to highlight Kashmir Solidarity Day and honour the freedom struggle of Kashmiris who have been suffering since last few decades and now with an escalated situation since August 2019 when Indian fascist government imposed curfew and communication blackout in the occupied valley.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts has planned several programmes to mark the day under which a special puppet show will be presented on Wednesday at PNCA.

Artists will depict the sufferings and hardships faced by the people of Kashmir at the hands of Indian occupational forces.