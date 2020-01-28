KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Monday deplored the rising inflation and unemployment in the country, saying the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)-led federal government had utterly failed to even comprehend the sufferings of the poor.
Addressing a crowded press conference here at Pakistan Secretariat, the PSP chief lashed out at the incumbent government, saying earlier people were at least able to eat bread with onions or even water, but under the PTI government, unemployment, rising inflation, and scarcity of food items had taken away even bread from the reach of the common man.
“No one is running the country’s affairs. No one is there to even stop someone from committing wrongdoings,” Kamal said.
Commenting on the ongoing wheat crisis, he said that the commodity was available in ample amount, but the government instead opted to export it at a lower price. “Now when the issue has raised its head, the government has been forced to import wheat at higher rates,” PSP chairman regretted.
Kamal said no work was done in the country without bribing somebody. “Now people demand more and more money in lieu of some work,” he said, and asked Prime Minister Imran Khan the question as to how would he eliminate the menace of corruption from the society when he was indifferent to the backgrounds of even those people who are part of his cabinet.
“There is a clear contradiction between the words and actions of the PM,” PSP chairman said, and added, “It is not appropriate for the prime minister to mention the state of Medina in his speeches every now and then, when innocent children are being bitten by stray dogs and being raped.”
“Name any crime which is not committed here?” he asked. “While poor people are forced to line up for receiving a bag of flour, those belonging to the middle class are compelled to get food from Sailani Welfare Trust and other NGOs,” he deplored. He further said that people were deprived of essential items like clean drinking water, gas and electricity. “Around 25 million people have to consume contaminated water because they do not have access to clean drinking water,” Kamal lamented. “Whereas the Architect of the state of Medina, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) gave the good news of paradise to the one who would give water to a thirsty dog,” he said, and reminded, “This was the essence of State of Medina.”
He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had the opportunity, resources and budget to serve Allah’s creation. “These positions will not last forever,” he told PM Imran. “If I do not speak over this grim situation, I will be held accountable on the day of judgment for sure,” Kamal said.
PSP chairman said the party had not been created to compete with any political party in the city, but to compete against the major political parties of Sindh and Pakistan. “PSP is a party of 25 million people of Pakistan, and we will reach out to each and every one of them,” he resolved.
He further said that his party wanted to serve humanity for the sake of Allah (The Almighty).
Kamal thanked the people of Larkana, saying, “We did not expect the way people of the city extended such a wonderful welcome to us. We have informed the oppressed people of Larkana that their good days are imminent. Their fate is going to change for better, and their future is bright under the umbrella of PSP. Just they need to support us. Once they come out of homes against the status quo, the oppressors would vanish once and for all,” he hoped. Kamal said Kashmiris had been wrapping their dead ones in Pakistani flags for seventeen long years, and today when they were embroiled in a very difficult situation, we just protested for them by turning the signals’ lights off for only half an hour, and that too only on Fridays.
“PSP will stand with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters and will continue to raise voice till they achieved freedom and right to self-determination,” PSP