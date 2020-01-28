Share:

ISLAMABAD - The senior leadership of ruling par­ty (PTI) will make an­other attempt in coming days to woo its major co­alition partner – MQM-P - to address its reserva­tions and convince Dr. Khalid Maqbol Siddiqui to rejoin the federal cabinet. MQM-P is these days unhappy with PTI for not addressing their longstanding demands including reopening of their political offices. The MQM-P has been asking the PTI govern­ment for the fulfilment of its demands made soon after its becoming coalition partner of fed­eral government. Senior members of PTI includ­ing Jhangir Tareen and Asad Umar had held two inconclusive meetings with MQM-P leadership in Karachi last week, When contacted, MQM-P‘s senior member Amir Khan said that MQM-P will always welcome the ruling party for address­ing their concerns.