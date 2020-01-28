Share:

ISLAMABAD - The senior leadership of ruling party (PTI) will make another attempt in coming days to woo its major coalition partner – MQM-P - to address its reservations and convince Dr. Khalid Maqbol Siddiqui to rejoin the federal cabinet. MQM-P is these days unhappy with PTI for not addressing their longstanding demands including reopening of their political offices. The MQM-P has been asking the PTI government for the fulfilment of its demands made soon after its becoming coalition partner of federal government. Senior members of PTI including Jhangir Tareen and Asad Umar had held two inconclusive meetings with MQM-P leadership in Karachi last week, When contacted, MQM-P‘s senior member Amir Khan said that MQM-P will always welcome the ruling party for addressing their concerns.