LAHORE - Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen was sent to Peshawar’s Central Jail on a 14-day judicial remand by a magistrate hours after he was arrested from the city’s Shaheen Town on Monday. Pashteenwas produced before a magistrate in Judicial Complex, Peshawar, where strict security arrangements were made prior to his arrival.

The court will hold a hearing tomorrow to decide whether a transitory remand can be granted in order to move Pashteen to Dera Ismail Khan, where a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against him. A case was registered against the PTM chief at the City Police Station in DI Khan on Jan 18 under sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 124 (sedition), and 123-A (condemning the creation of the country and advocating the abolishment of its sovereignty) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the FIR, Pashteen and other PTM member had attended a gathering on Jan 18 in DI Khan where the PTM chief had allegedly said that the 1973 Constitution violated basic human rights. The FIR added that Pashteen also made derogatory remarks about the state. Police had also arrested nine other PTM workers who were identified as Muhammad Salam, Abdul Hameed, Idrees, Bilal, Mohib, Sajjadul Hassan, Aimal, Farooq and Muhammad Salman.