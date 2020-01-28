Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has inaugurated Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation Hospital equipped with all modern facilities here at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Mentally retarded prisoners, women and children will be provided with modern healthcare facilities at the hospital. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar along with provincial Ministers Sibtain Khan and Mian Khalid Mahmood inspected various sections of the jail including ‘Langarkhana’ (mess) and also directed the jail authorities to ensure provision of medical and other facilities to the prisoners.

According to details, a smartly-turned police squad presented salute to Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on his arrival at the jail on Monday. Former provincial minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, senior journalists Haroon-ur-Rasheed, Hassan Nisar and Toufique Butt, IG Prisons (Punjab) Shahid Saleem Gondal and other jail officers were also present.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar formally inaugurated Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation Hospital, water filtration plant for prisoners, modern facilities for mentally-retarded prisoners and other projects at Kot Lakhpat Jail. Governor inspected the jail’s Langarkhana (mess) and also ate meal there. Jail authorities briefed Punjab Governor and provincial ministers about the facilities being extended to the prisoners.

Talking to media on this occasion, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that no service could be greater than serving the humanity. Abdul Aleem Khan provided such medical and other facilities to the prisoners, which he had witnessed in jails of Britain. The facilities at Kot Lakhpat Jail were a model for us and their scope would be extended to other jails of Punjab as well. Besides the government, philantherapists should also play their role in provision of facilities to prisoners.He said, “I assure you that federal and Punjab governments will take all measures to ensure provision of basic facilities to prisoners in jails. I also use to pay visit to jails in Punjab from time to time to check facilities for the prisoners.”

On this occasion, Abdul Aleem Khan said, “Prisoners are also human beings and it is responsibility of all of us to ensure provision of better facilities to them.” Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation would continue with such public welfare initiatives in future as well, he vowed.

Meanwhile, Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Stefano Pontecorvo held farewell meeting with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar. During the meeting held at Governor House, Punjab Governor appreciated the services rendered by Stefano Pontecorvo as Ambassador to Pakistan and also congratulated him on his appointment as Senior Representative of NATO in Afghanistan.

Talking on this occasion, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that in the war against terrorism, Pakistan had rendered such sacrifices, which had no precedence in the world. Despite war hysteria of India, Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is advocating for peace. Pakistan is also playing an active role in harnessing peace in Afghanistan as Pakistan do not want peace in Afghanistan only, but in the entire region, for which settlement of Kashmir issue as per UNO resolutions is indispensible and Narendra Modi government must stop aggression against the Muslims of India.

The world community should play its role in settlement of Kashmir issue and also take strict notice of Indian government’s atrocities against Indian Muslims. On this occasion, Italy’s Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo said that Pakistan’s sacrifices against terrorism and restoration of peace were highly commendable. Relations between Italy and Pakistan were getting strong with every passing day, he added.

Italian ambassador to pakistan said that pakistan is marching towards prosperity both countries Pakistan and Italy have freindly Relations in trades, culture and different fields and with this by lateral trade increased to 3 billion dollars. Italy starting jointly with Pakistan a training center. Italian ambassador expressed these views while talking to media at the inauguration ceremony of Mega leather show under tenner association and pakistan footwear manufacturer association at Expo center lahore . At this occasion chairman tenner association sheikh afzal Hussain, chairman footwear manufacturer association Mohammad younis, convener pakistan mega leather show mansor ehsan sheikh,zahid husain ,agha syeden, designers of Pakistan institute of fashion attaded the meeting.In Mega leather show there were lots of stalls displaying national international leather company’s products. Italian ambassador to Pakistan said that this Mega show presenting best picture of Pakistan’s products ,in Pakistan there is lots if potential and we are going for value added investment with Pakistan. He also said that Lahore’s cultural, heritage, and tourism is world wide famous, and he likes lahore cuisine. At this occasion he visited all stalls and apprenticed the quality of Pakistan’s products.