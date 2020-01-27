Share:

Alicia Keys calls on artists to ‘refuse the old system’

LOS ANGELES - Alicia Keys called on artists to ‘’refuse the old system’’ as she hosted the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The 39-year-old star made reference to the controversy surrounding the Recording Academy’s recent politics - which has prompted accusations of sexism and voting irregularities - as she hosted the show at the Staples Center.

Alicia told the crowd at the glitzy ceremony: ‘’I’m proud to be here. And I’m proud to be here and feel the energy of the artists. ‘’It’s a new decade. We can reuse the negative energy. We refuse the old system, we want to be respected in our diversity.’’

The 1975 to headline London’s most

LOS ANGELES - The 1975 have announced a massive headline concert at Finsbury Park this summer which will be the most environmentally friendly show ever staged in London. The English band - comprised of Matthew ‘Matty’ Healy, Ross MacDonald, George Daniel and Adam Hann - will take to the stage at the iconic open air venue on July 11 and will be supported on the bill by Charli XCX, Clairo, Phoebe Bridgers, Pale Waves and Beabadoobee.

To help reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint of the mammoth gig, the concert will be powered by using European sustainably sourced and traceable Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuel, and will also deploy hybrid powered generators with solar arrays.

The ‘Love It If We Made It’ hitmakers have also arranged for 1,975 trees to be planted across the local boroughs of Islington, Hackney and Haringey to enhance community wellbeing, increase biodiversity, capture carbon and improve air quality.

It will also mark the first time that a show at Finsbury Park will be entirely paperless. The 1975 have also pledged to plant a tree for every ticket sold at the festival. Teaming up with One Tree Planted foundation, trees will be planted globally in Indonesia, Peru, Brazil, the Philippines and India to help restore forests that provide much needed temperature regulation on the equator, conserving biodiversity, creating jobs and income for local communities and establishing sustainable land management practices.