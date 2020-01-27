Share:

SARGODHA - On 1,311 ongoing schemes of health and education, Rs647.7 million have been spent so far. Funds worth Rs3.63 billion were released out of the total allocated amount Rs4.70 billion. It was disclosed in a meeting for reviewing the ongoing schemes of School education and Health at conference room on Monday. The meeting was presided over by Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood also attended by Deputy Commissioners of three districts, Deputy Director Shafique ur Rehamn, CEO Riaz Qadeer, DHO Dr. Sohail Asghar Qazi, and other concerned officers. The meeting was told that in school education schemes are included the construction of dilapidated building and provision of libraries, computer labs, boundaries and other facilities.

43 shops fined for overcharging

BAHAWALPU - Price Control Magistrates of the district visited 267 shops and markets and found irregularities at 43 shops. Fine of Rs 54,600 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding. According to Deputy Commissioner Shozab Saeed, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in the district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Rs1b allocated for tannery zone uplift

SIALKOT - The Punjab government has allocated one billion rupees special development funds for ensuring early completion of Sialkot tannery zone. Project Director Tannery Zone Muhammad Atif said here on Monday that the provincial government would soon release the funds under its Punjab Green Development Programme. He said that all 264 small, medium and big sized tanneries, scattered in and around Sialkot city, would start shifting from city to the tannery zone in May 2020.

17 teachers served notices

FAISALABAD - The education department served explanation notices to 17 teachers including Headmistress of Government Girls High School Malikpur.According to official sources, Chief Executive Officer (CEO),District Education Authority (DEA) Ali Ahmed Syan on Monday paid surprise visit to the school and found 17 teachers including Headmistress come late on their duty.

Upon it the CEO issued explanation notices on the spot.

The CEO also inspected science laboratory and expressed his displeasure over indiscipline and sought reply in this regard.