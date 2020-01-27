Share:

Rawalpindi-Under the Clean and Green Punjab campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), the communication teams of RWMC and Albaryak conducted door-to-door campaign in UC-18 Commercial Market here on Monday.

According to RWMC spokesperson, waste bags and pamphlets were distributed among the traders of Gulf centre, Rabi centre and other commercial centres to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

He said to make people aware of cleanliness and its impact on human life, the teams appealed the residents to keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean in order to avoid breeding and growth of dengue larvae and other diseases. He said the teams also informed about company’s helpline 1139 adding that if they have any query regarding waste collection or cleanliness, they can register their complaints and give their feedback on it.

Management of RWMC was committed to keep the city clean and green and ambitious plan of various activities were under way with active participation of community members, he added.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Monday confiscated four truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments. According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood, teams of RCB conducted raids in different areas. including Chungi Number 22, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Kamalabad, Dhoke Syedan Road, Masrial and other areas.

The Cantonment Executive Officer had directed the enforcement wing to accelerate operation against encroachments and clear different commercial areas, he added.

He warned the shopkeepers not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside the shops else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.