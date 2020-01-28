Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Monday summoned Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Secretary Railways and General Manager Railways today over the colossal losses to the Railways.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed conducted hearing of a human rights case regarding colossal losses incurred by the Pakistan Railways.

During the hearing, the bench expressed its annoyance over the audit report of Railways.

The Chief Justice said that bullet trains are being run in the world and they are improving the system and the Railways record is still maintained manually.

Justice Gulzar said that a person should first travel by train before taking over the ministry. Without taking name of Sheikh Rasheed, the Chief Justice said that the whole department is involved in politics and he is not able to proper perform the functions of his ministry.

He said that nothing in the department is functioning properly and added that the railways department was the most corrupt institution of Pakistan.

Justice Gulzar said that the records are not computerized, the stations and railway tracks are not in order and every passenger travelling by train is in danger while the freight trains are also not operating.

The CJP also criticized the minister and said that he should do a better job of handling the ministry.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that according to the audit report, Railways loss is in billion of rupees and the railways has faulty system.

The chief justice said that still people in Pakistan are travelling in 18th century trains and the situation of passenger trains is worst.

He asked the counsel what has happened to the fire incident.

The counsel, representing the ministry, said that the inquiry was conducted and action was taken against two officials.

Justice Gulzar asked where the General Manger of Railways is? The counsel said that the court had summoned the previous GM and not the incumbent. He asked the lawyer to ask the GM to appear before the court on January 28 and deferred the case for further proceedings.