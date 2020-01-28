Share:

HYDERABAD - Around 40 need-cum-mer­it based scholarships, each worth Rs150,000, have come exclusively to art students of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro.

The University of Sindh is among 15, out of around 200 higher education institutions to have won this rare award, the university spokesman informed on Monday.

This package comes from Ministry of Federal Education and Profes­sional Training under the National Endowment Scholarship for Talent (NEST) programme, he added.

In this connection, an awareness seminar was held at the Insti­tute of Art and Design to inform, educate and encourage students to apply and compete for the award.