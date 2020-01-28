Share:

Social media harms the self esteem of many people. The relentless barrage of beautifully filtered images appearing on Instagram is bound to destroy the self-esteem of many people.

We all have our fair share of insecurities, some we speak openly about, and some we prefer to keep to ourselves. These hashtags could endanger your kids on social media.

Via stalking the esthetically beautiful Instagram photos or staying up-to-date with their relationship status on Facebook, moreover, comparing yourself to others on social media could do little to assuage your self-doubt feelings.

MISBAH IMTIAZ,

Islamabad.