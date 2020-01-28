Share:

HYDERABAD - Seven persons of a family were shot dead in a late night assault by some men in a village in Matiari district on Monday.

Matiari SSP Asif Bug­hio informed that armed men broke into the resi­dence of Rind family in village Salaro Rind, a riv­erbed village near Hala, and sprayed bullets at the inmates.

“The two families were locked in a marital dis­pute,” the SSP told.

According to him, 6 persons, including 3 women were killed on the spot while the sev­enth victim succumbed to injuries at the hospi­tal. After the incident, the villagers blocked the National Highway for several hours to register their protest along with the dead bodies.

Thousands of vehicles lined up on either side of the highway.

However, the SSP suc­ceeded in persuading the protesters to end the protest assuring them that the culprits would be arrested.