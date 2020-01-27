Share:

ISLAMABAD-Adhocism is order of the day at Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) as currently a number of officers are holding dual positions, which is badly affecting the performance of the civic bodies.

At present there is no regular Chairman CDA and the Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ali Ahmed is holding look after charge of the post of chairman CDA and its extension was linked with the proposed restructuring of the civic body by federal government. At the top most level, the Director General Audit and Accounts Rana Shakeel Asghar is not only given the charge of Member Finance but he is also holding the position of Member Administration. The Director General Services Humayun Akhtar is given the charge of Member Engineering, who is also holding the charge of Chief Officer MCI.

Meanwhile, a large number of directors are also holding dual charge which includes Director Building Control-II Khalid Mahmood Asif, who is also holding the charge of Director Special Projects, Director Building Control-I Shahzada Fasil Naeem, who is also acting as Director Technical to Chairman CDA.

Director Planning and Evaluation Javed Feroz is also holding the charge of Director Roads North, Deputy Director General Works Mian Muhammad is also holding the charge of Director Contracts. Director Electrical and Mechanical Waseem Shabeer is also holding the charge of Director Awan-e-Saddar.

Director Housing Societies Muhammad Faraz Malik is also enjoying the charge of Director Regional Planning. Director Structure Roads Azam Khan Lodhi is also holding the charge Director Traffic Engineering.

Director Public Relations Syed Safdar Shah is also holding the charge of Secretary CDA Board. Director Administration Mazhar Hussain is also holding the charge of Director Coordination.

Director Revenue Mian Tariq Latif is also holding the charge of Deputy Director Audit, Director Estate Management-II Ghulam Shabeer is also holding the charge of Deputy Director EM-II.

The situation in CDA hospital is not much different than other formations as the Director Planning and Development Dr. Mahammad Arshad is also holding the charge of Director Administration Capital Hospital. Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. Saeed Ahmed is holding the additional charge of Associate Surgeon while Dr. Israr and Dr. Tanseer Asghar are working as surgeon and medical officers simultaneously.

In MCI, Additional Director Emergency and Disaster Management Zafer Iqbal is also holding the charge of Director Municipal Administration. Director STP Sardar Khan Zimri is holding the additional charge of Director Sanitation. Project Director Kuri Model Village Rasheed Khan is also holding the charge of Director Admin and HR MCI.

The additional charge is given under section 4.3.2 of the CDA Employees Service Regulations 1992 for three months on stopgap arrangements and it can be extended one time only. However, the aforementioned employees are enjoying dual offices from last many years by violating the rules and regulations.

Meanwhile, dozens of officers are also working one step above their original grades due to shortage of staff in CDA by taking current charge postings. The CDA officer blamed slow process of promotions as the major hurdle, since dozens of officers qualify for their promotions by fulfilling the criteria but their cases are still pending since many years.

However, it is the responsibility of the federal government and incumbent management of CDA to end the scarcity of officers in CDA or bring required officers on deputations to fill the positions instead of giving additional charges to existing officers.