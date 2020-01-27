Share:

Sheikhupura-Construction of a modern sports stadium in nearby town of Mananwala has been approved and Deputy Commissioner Sidra Younas has assigned the revenue officials to propose a suitable piece of land measuring 65 Kanals for the purpose.

On the proposal floated by former MPA Ali Salman Siddique, the deputy commissioner has also formed a Committee for preparation of feasibility and completion of other codal prerequisites.

As per sources, the construction work of Mananwala Stadium, equipped with latest equipment and modern facilities, is expected to commence during the current financial year.