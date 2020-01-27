Share:

Noor Pur Thal-The farmers of the villages affected by the traumatic attacks of millions of locusts in the Thal area of the region are in great distress.

Farmers have taken every possible step of the day by planting tents in their fields to protect their crops from locust attacks. On the other hand, in view of the emergency, the administration of Sargodha Division, District Khushab and Tehsil Noor Pur Thal has also turned to the affected villages of Thal to help the farmers.

Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr Farah Masood, Deputy Commissioner Khushab Mussarat Jabeen, Assistant Commissioner Noor Pur Thal Mohammad Saif and Assistant Director Agriculture Noor Pur Thal Dr Muhammad Sibatin arrived on the spot in the town of Boranawala and took away the locals, and issued the necessary instructions.

Addressing the farmers on the occasion, Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr Farrah Masood said that the administration is with the farmers in this hour of difficulty and every effort will be made to eliminate locust from the area.

The Deputy Commissioner Usman Ali had established 16 teams for surveillance and control of the locust attack in the district. The district administration and the Agriculture dept had prepared a plan. The Agriculture staff would remain alert against the attack of locust anywhere in the district. An awareness campaign against locust would be run in the district and people, farmers would be provided better know-how against the locust. The Deputy Director Agriculture briefed his staff regarding the arrangements in case any attack occurred in any part of the district. The revenue Patwari, village lumberdars and secretaries Union Council would b part of all these arrangements. It was conveyed that the locust must be resisted to sit on the crops by beating drum of canisters. The literature on protection from locust was also distributed among the farmers.