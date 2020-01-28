KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that teachers training programmes, adoption of latest teaching methods and improvement in textbooks were the main areas where British and Sindh governments could work together.
He was talking to the newly appointed British High Commissioner (HC) in Pakistan Christian Turner who called on him here at the CM House, said a statement.
The chief minister told the HC that the British government had built the Sukkur Barrage in 1923, one of the most beautiful and best barrages in the world, and now it needed massive overhauling and renovation.
“We would be glad if the British government or any private firm from the country may come over to assist the Sindh government in the restoration of the barrage to its original state,” he said.
The British high commissioner assured the chief minister that he would make all-out efforts to convince the government back home to assist the provincial government in the renovation of the Sukkur Barrage.
Those who attended the meeting included Britain’s Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavriakis, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro and others.
Prospects of investment in health and education sectors in Sindh also came under discussion at the meeting since the British HC expressed his government’s willingness to invest in these sectors.
Meanwhile, a delegation of Mc Kinesy & Company, led by its Managing Director Ozgur Tanrikulu, called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and agreed to work with the Sindh government for the capacity building of teachers in the province, improvement in textbooks, and capacity building of hospital administration staff as well.
The chief minister directed the education and health departments to sit with members of the delegation, and chalk out a detailed programme for the implementation of reforms in education and health sectors. Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho was also present on the occasion. She also fixed another meeting with the delegation for hospital administration staff’s training and capacity building.
Sindh govt to install five effluent treatment plants in Karachi
Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Industries Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Monday said that Industries Department in collaboration with the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) would install five effluent treatment plants in the city at the cost of Rs18.143 billion.
Talking to a delegation of industrialists, which called on him here at his office, he said, “The objective of setting up these plants is to avoid contamination of natural water bodies, soil, agriculture crops and other natural water resources.”
He said that the Sindh government was deeply interested in resolving the issues of industrial zones on priority basis, and was ready to cooperate with industrialists to boost industrial activities in the province.