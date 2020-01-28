Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that teachers training programmes, adoption of latest teaching methods and improvement in textbooks were the main areas where British and Sindh govern­ments could work together.

He was talking to the newly appointed British High Commis­sioner (HC) in Pakistan Chris­tian Turner who called on him here at the CM House, said a statement.

The chief minister told the HC that the British government had built the Sukkur Barrage in 1923, one of the most beautiful and best barrages in the world, and now it needed massive over­hauling and renovation.

“We would be glad if the Brit­ish government or any private firm from the country may come over to assist the Sindh govern­ment in the restoration of the barrage to its original state,” he said.

The British high commissioner assured the chief minister that he would make all-out efforts to convince the government back home to assist the provincial government in the renovation of the Sukkur Barrage.

Those who attended the meet­ing included Britain’s Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nith­avriakis, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro and others.

Prospects of investment in health and education sectors in Sindh also came under discus­sion at the meeting since the British HC expressed his govern­ment’s willingness to invest in these sectors.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Mc Kinesy & Company, led by its Managing Director Ozgur Tanri­kulu, called on Sindh Chief Min­ister Syed Murad Ali Shah and agreed to work with the Sindh government for the capacity building of teachers in the prov­ince, improvement in textbooks, and capacity building of hospital administration staff as well.

The chief minister directed the education and health de­partments to sit with members of the delegation, and chalk out a detailed programme for the implementation of reforms in education and health sectors. Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho was also present on the occasion. She also fixed another meeting with the delegation for hospital administration staff’s training and capacity building.

Sindh govt to install five efflu­ent treatment plants in Karachi

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Industries Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Monday said that In­dustries Department in collabo­ration with the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) would install five effluent treat­ment plants in the city at the cost of Rs18.143 billion.

Talking to a delegation of in­dustrialists, which called on him here at his office, he said, “The objective of setting up these plants is to avoid contamination of natural water bodies, soil, ag­riculture crops and other natu­ral water resources.”

He said that the Sindh govern­ment was deeply interested in resolving the issues of industrial zones on priority basis, and was ready to cooperate with indus­trialists to boost industrial ac­tivities in the province.