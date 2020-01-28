Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said on Monday that nine-month delay in the completion of development works was due to late release of ADP quarter from the Sindh gov­ernment. “People of the city have to face lots of hardships in the present scenario. Under the pres­ent rules, no money can be spent on the city without obtaining the approval of the elected council of KMC,” he added.

He was talking to the media during his visit to UC-34, Korangi, where he had gone to inspect the quality of road construction and other allied works.

Deputy Mayor Arshad Hassan, MPA Ghulam Jilani, DMC Korangi Vice Chairman Ahmer Ali, Works Committee Chairman Hassan Naq­vi and other elected representa­tives and officers were also present on the occasion.

The mayor said development works in this area, to be completed at the cost of Rs20million, included the construction of 1.5km-long road, two culverts over drain and other works. He said the drain would also be cleaned while walls would be raised on its sides.

Wasim said the area was suffer­ing due to the non-provision of wa­ter for the last 25 years, while the roads and drain were also not in a very good shape either.

He said that the port city had three main problems, namely wa­ter, sewerage and transport for which he had requested the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in writing. “But nothing has been done so far,” he grumbled.

The mayor said that he had also informed the prime minister about these issues.

He said that development works in the remits of KMC could only be done with the approval of the City Council, which was an elected body.

“Provincial or federal govern­ments can do these works if they want, but the rules say these works can only be done with the consent of the City Council,” Wasim said.