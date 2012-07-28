ROME - Eighteen films - all world premieres - are in the running this year for the prestigious Golden Lion award at the Venice film festival, which runs from August 29 to September 8.

The official line-up for the 69th edition of the top prize will include a “surprise” film to be revealed closer to the time.

The 17 other films competing as listed by organizers are “Something in the Air”, directed by Olivier Assayas, France; “At Any Price”, Ramin Bahrani, United States/Britain; “Dormant Beauty”, Marco Bellocchio, Italy/France; “The Fifth Season”, Jessica Woodworth, Peter Brosens, Belgium/Holland/France; “Fill the Void”, Rama Burshtein, Israel; “It was the Son”, Daniele Cipri, Italy/France; “A Special Day”, Francesca Comencini, Italy; “Passion”, Brian De Palma, France/Germany; “Superstar”, Xavier Giannoli, France/Belgium; “Pieta”, Kim Ki-duk, South Korea; “Outrage Beyond”, Takeshi Kitano, Japan; “Spring Breakers”, Harmony Korine, United States; “To the Wonder,” Terrence Malick, United States; “Thy Womb”, Brillante Mendoza, Philippines; “The Lines of Wellington”, Valeria Sarmiento, Portugal/France; “Paradise: Faith”, Ulrich Seidl, Austria/France/Germany; “Betrayal”, Kirill Serebrennikov, Russia.