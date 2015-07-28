ISLAMABAD - Three young children of a same family succumbed to burn injuries after a house fire broke out here in Muslim Colony on Monday. According to the police, the incident took place in Muslim Colony within the limits of Secretariat police station where fire erupted in a house apparently due to petrol kept in bottles.

Police said the intense fire engulfed all rooms within minutes.

The children Noor (4), Ramble (8) and Usman (18 months) succumbed to the burn injuries while their father Ansar Iqbal, mother Rubina and two sisters Haleema and Umber got serious burn injuries.

They are under treatment at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). Fire brigades and rescue teams rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire, police said, adding that further investigation was under way to ascertain the actual reason behind the fire.