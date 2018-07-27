Share:

LOS ANGELES-Mel B will pocket £1 million for an ‘America’s Got Talent’ special.

The Spice Girls singer - who has been a judge on ‘AGT’ since 2013 - has signed the lucrative deal for ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ after Simon Cowell insisted she was essential to the show.

A source told The Sun’s Bizarre column: ‘’This deal could not have come at a better time. She is feeling the pinch massively and many more debts are piling up.

‘’She is close to bankruptcy, even though she has to put a brave face on it. Although her annual income is around £2million, her outgoings are more than double that. The cash injection gives her time to try resolving these problems.’’

And Mel, 43, is also said to be thrilled with the deal as the planned lucrative Spice Girls reunion tour is in doubt.

Meanwhile, last year, Mel’s former husband Stephen Belafonte accused her of squandering her Spice Girls fortune.

The 43-year-old producer and Mel were in court to battle over finances and custody of their six-year-old daughter Madison - where Stephen’s lawyer made the astonishing claims.

According to Daily Mail Online, Grace Jamra said: ‘’Their lifestyle was extravagant and affluent. ‘’She wiped out all her Spice Girls money, approximately $50 million if not more.’’

The couple had outstanding tax debts and Mel’s lawyer Jacalyn Davis, admitted the debts were ‘’sustained through improvident lifestyle choices’’.

She said: ‘’They never had money at the end of the year to pay their taxes.

‘’All their community income was being spent and then some.

‘’In this marriage that would be Miss Brown’s income from the Spice Girls.

‘’Prickly things happen when the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) doesn’t get paid.’’