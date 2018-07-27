Share:

AMSTERDAM:- Bill Clinton pleaded with the world Friday not to prematurely abandon the campaign to rein in the HIV virus, which still kills nearly a million people every year and infects twice as many. “There can be no Brexit in the fight against AIDS,” the former US president told the 22nd International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam. “Through a combination of complacency in some places, and outright hostility to global multinational cooperative efforts in others, there is a serious risk that many people will say: ‘Let’s quit doing this’,” Clinton, a longtime anti-AIDS campaigner, told delegates. “That would be calamitous here.”