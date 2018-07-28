Share:

IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Friday issued its power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to an IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended as follows: On 28 July, From 10:00am to 04:00pm, Bari Imam, University, Mandala, NCP, Tret, Scheme-1, Tarlai, Highway, Bari Imam, Daman-e-Koh, Punjab House, University feeders, 09:00am to 01:00pm, Dhamial-II, 502 Workshop, Adyala, Gulshanabad, Kalyal feeders, 08:00am to 01:00pm, Sarai A Gir, Mandi Bhalwal, Military College, Fateh Pur,M.Siddique Shaheed, Shamasabad, Muhammad Ashraf feeders, 09:00am to 12:00pm, Jawara, Quaid e Azam Colony feeders, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Sagherpur, Maj Riaz Shaheed, C.W.O, Dheryala Jalip feeders, 08:30am to 01:30pm, Tarlai, Iqbal Town, High Way, Al-Noor Colony Fazaia, Pind Jhatla, Jhatha Hathial, Bhall, W.Reliance Mills feeders, 09:00am to 02:00pm, Shamas Colony, Seham, Chakra, Girja Road, Dhamial-1, Thallian feeders, 08:00am to 03:00pm, Shamasabad feeders, On 29 July, From 08:00am to 12:00pm, Dasharat, C.S.Shah, Katas feeders and surrounding areas.–APP

RCB issues 23 notices, demolishes 2 buildings

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Land Branch under its ongoing campaign against illegal construction has issued 23 notices while two buildings were demolished.

RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood informed that the Cantonment Board has accelerated its operation against illegal construction and notices are being issued to the violators. Four illegal properties were also sealed during the operation, he added.

Talking to APP he said that the board issued 23 notices to the violators in Marble Factory, Usmania Colony Farooqabad, Quaid-e-Azam Colony and Masrial road areas while the land branch also demolished two buildings erected illegally without any prior approval of their building plans.

Qaiser Mahmood further said, raids on the directive of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) were conducted by RCB Building Control Branch teams and the owners of the buildings and structures constructed illegally were issued notices. The spokesman said that the ongoing operation against illegal constructions would continue. He warned the residents not to violate the rules else stern action would be taken against the violators and no relaxation would be given to anyone. Meanwhile, RCB anti-encroachment team also confiscated four truckloads of goods including handcarts, counters, tables and other items from Saddar, Chungi Number 22, Bakra Mandi and Masrial road. Illegal banners and posters were also removed from different areas.–APP