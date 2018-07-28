Share:

KARACHI - Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqqiqi (MQM-H) Chairman Afaq Ahmed Friday announced withdrawing from the leading the party following the rigging allegation in general elections. But later on the call of party workers, he agreed to continue as party head.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in DHA Karachi, Afaq said that it was unfortunate that Election Commission of Pakistan was failed hold fair and free election on Wednesday. Massive irregularities and rigging were observed on the election day while we have failed to counter the engineered election, he said and urged workers and supporters to choose a new chairman for party.

“We have decided to take part in the election although we have already said that the elections were being controlled. I have also informed that space is being given to a specific party with an open field to conquer Karachi. But no one bother to listen about the facts that efforts were being made in the general election to snatch the mandate of Karachi and now the city has been handed over to non-Karachiites,” said Afaq Ahmed.

He clarified that MQM-Haqqiqi is not a pro-establishment party and the recent were enough to prove party stance.

He said that PTI‘s Chairman Imran Khan has promised to bring revolutionary change in the country and if Khan stick to his stance than party would support PTI in this regard.

On the occasion, party workers refused to accept Afaq resignation from party chairman slot while Afaq Ahmed tenders his apologies to further continue as party head and accepted his failure as a chairman.

He further said that I am still with my ideology and not going to break relation with party workers and supporters. He said that other political parties should also have their leaders accountable before the workers.

Commenting on election results, he said that post-poll rigging was carried out in Karachi on Election Day. All the major political parties have complained about the blatant rigging during polls but the election authorities kept silent. And surprisingly PTI emerged as winner from the constituencies were their supporters not even exists.