LAHORE - Advocate General Punjab (AGP) Imtiaz Rasheed Siddiqui on Friday tendered his resignation, citing the reason that a new government would be made soon after the general elections.

Imtiaz Rasheed Siddique was appointed as AGP last month on June 23. He took charge after former AGP Asma Hamid was removed from the office.

The former Punjab government led by Shehbaz Sharif made the appointment of Asma Hamid as Advocate General Punjab few days before the Constitutional term came to an end in May.