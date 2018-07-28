Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Cabinet meeting, held Friday with Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk in the chair, deferred the matter of placing the names of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on the exit control list.

The cabinet was to take up the recommendations of a special committee in this connection in the meeting, however, the matter was deferred and left to the next government to decide, a source in the government informed.

These sources further said that as both Nawaz and Maryam were serving their sentence in Adiala Jail and there was no immediate concern about their fleeing the country so the matter had been left to the next government to decide.

Meanwhile, the cabinet approved assigning of additional charge of the posts of Member Technical in Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to Yawar Yaseen, Director General (Enforcement) PTA, and Member Compliance & Enforcement to Chaudhry Ali Asghar, Director General (Law), for a period of three months.

The Cabinet also approved appointment of Muhammad Zareef Baloch, District & Sessions Judge, as Judge Special Court (Court of Narcotic Substances), Quetta.

Terms & conditions of appointment of Chairman of the 8th Wage Board were approved by the Cabinet.

The Cabinet also approved transfer of trial in case No.05/2017 FOA SBC/Karachi from Anti-Terrorism Court Karachi-II to Anti-Terrorism Court Islamabad.

The meeting authorized the Finance Division to issue Letter of Guarantee for local loan for K-2/K-3 project. Amendments in by-laws 106 and 124 of the Chartered Accounts By-laws, 1983 were also approved by the Cabinet.