islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved the planning parameters for the construction of residential apartments in Zone-II, IV and V of the federal capital.

According to the new parameters for all the three zones, minimum area requirements for high-rise apartments with passenger and cargo lifts would be 20 kanals while maximum area for which permission can be granted has been fixed to 200 kanals.

Ground coverage/area under buildings would be 40 percent of the total area while maximum number of storeys and height of the apartments/buildings with lifts would be Ground + 9.

However, number of storeys for the apartments without passenger lifts will be Ground + 3 with one cargo lift/block. The parameters say that 60 percent of the plot area/size can be covered. The minimum block to block distance would be 40 feet with width of roads set at minimum 50 feet.

According to the new parameters, services at the site would be managed and provided by the sponsors of the scheme. The area other than residential apartments and commercial blocks including roads, parking and amenities etc would be transferred in the name of CDA in order to avoid its unauthorized use at any stage. Land for the graveyard will be required on the basis of Design Population and Standards to be calculated as per NRM guidelines and same will be transferred in the name of CDA within 10 kilometers radius of the project in the area as approved by CDA.

As far as sewerage treatment plant is concerned, it is to be provided within the scheme area to cater to the requirements. Wherever facility is available, sewerage system can be connected to CDA main lines on payment as notified by the Authority. Where sewerage network is not available, provision of a compact Sewage Treatment Plant for disposal of sewage shall be made or fully sealed septic tanks, which shall be mechanically drained through flushing unit, be provided.

As far as solid waste management system is concerned, the parameters say, solid waste management plan to cater for the disposal of garbage generated from the premises @ of 1kg/person/day shall be submitted along with the plans for approval. Garbage shall be transported to the approved disposal sites.

Completion period For 20 kanal-100 kanal project has been set as 3 years, for 101 kanal -150 kanal 4 years and completion period for 151 kanal -200 kanal project has been fixed as 5 years, according to the parameters. NOC will be issued after approval of Lay out Plan and building plans, engineering design, structural designs and payment of bank guarantee.