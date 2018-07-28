Share:

rawalpindi - The funeral prayers for Constable Jameel, who was shot dead by criminals in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai police station, were offered here on Friday at Police lines.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Capt (Retd) Saif Anjum, Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi Region, Muhammad Fayyaz, City Police Officer Rawalpindi Abbas Ahsan and other senior officials attended the prayers along with other colleagues, friends and family members of the deceased cop who was shot dead by Amjad Khan son of Niamat Khan, resident of Zia ul Haq Colony, Pirwadhai and two other unknown assailants.

A contingent of policemen on the occasion laid a floral wreath on the coffin and presented a special salute to their martyred colleague who was deputed at Pirwadhai police station.

The officers, condoling with the bereaved family, paid tribute to the cops who had laid their lives for the safety of citizens and in the line of duty. “Sacrifices made by men and officials associated with the police department in the campaign against criminals and terrorists will not go in vain,” they said. Later, the martyred cop was laid to rest in his native village, Dilhor on Lehtarar Road Rawalpindi in the jurisdiction of Kahuta police station. Constable Jameel joined police in 2006. Police have registered a case of the attack under sections 324/353/186/34 PPC and 7ATA in Pirwadhai police station. Police team constituted under the supervision of SP Rawal Division has been directed to net the attackers.