Telenor launches state of the art franchise outlet

LAHORE (PR): Telenor Pakistan has launched a state of the art franchise outlet in DHA, Lahore to facilitate its customers through self-service booths as well as special zones to experience its flagship digital products & services.

Apart from enjoying the best in class franchise round the clock, customers can check out and download Telenor Pakistan's mobile applications Wow Box and My Telenor App, and try out the latest range of Telenor's 4G enabled handsets and large screen devices. Telenor Pakistan Chief Marketing Officer Bilal Kazmi and Regional Director Circle East, Husnain Nasir inaugurated the outlet along with the company's senior management.

ACCA to develop finance professionals in Pakistan

KARACHI (PR): Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) is delighted to announce it's been awarded a high-level project to develop a Professional Accreditation Programme in Public Financial Management (PFM) for Pakistan, working with the World Bank and the Auditor General's office.

To formalise and prepare for the project ACCA signed MoUs with the partner authorities - the provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and the Auditor General's office. This capacity building project is funded by the Multi Donor Trust Fund (MDTF) managed by the World Bank. ACCA was selected for this project due to its expertise in capacity building work, with a proven track record of strengthening the accountancy profession globally. This extensive experience includes collaborating with Professional Accountancy Organisations (PAOs) and development agencies, employers, governments, regulators and other global partners to help build a stronger accountancy profession - with a focus on developing tailored local solutions that meet global standards and benchmarks.

Stephen Heathcote, executive director - markets at ACCA says: 'Given the pace of change and size of expenditure in the public sector in Pakistan, it's critical that professionals working in the sector are equipped with the right skills to deal with the challenges ahead. And our qualifications are designed to do just that - to build the accountancy skills and knowledge of those working in the public sector, so that there's effective management and stewardship of public funds. ACCA's twenty-year history, local infrastructure and on-going commitment to students, members, government and community in Pakistan makes us uniquely positioned to support this important national initiative.'

SFPL issues sukuk of Rs725m

LAHORE (PR): Shakarganj Food Products Limited (SFPL), Company's CEO Anjum M. Saleem has announced that the company hasraisedRs. 725Million from the debt market through the issuance of an Islamic bond (Sukuk) according to a press release.

SFPL is a Public Limited Company (unquoted), commenced its business in 2006. The company is mainly involved in producing dairy products i.e UHT Milk dairy products and Juice Concentrates. SFPL operates one Dairy Plant located in 'Jaranwala' and other Fruit Pulp Plant in 'Chiniot'. Product portfolio of the company include plain and flavored UHT milk, tea creamers, UHT cream, desi ghee, fruit concentrates and juices. The main brands of SFPL are Good Milk, Dairy Pure, Qudrat, Chaika, Oolala, Anytime, Refresh and Joose.

SFPL has successfully issued a Privately Placed, rated and secured Sukuk Rs725 Million for six years (including grace period of 1 year) in order to fulfill its capacity expansion plans. The Sukuk is rated 'A' by JCR-Vis Credit Rating Company Limited. The company mandated Bankislami Pakistan Limited as Lead Advisor and Arranger for the transaction. The Sukuk issue attracted many diversified base investors which includes AMC's, Insurance Companies and DFI's.