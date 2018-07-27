Share:

I want to draw the attention of the government toward malpractice of the wapda meter readers who are doing corruption. The wapda meters in big and small cities of country have become notorious for cheating and fraud. They enjoy great power and discharge of their duty and they don’t visit the premises of a house, factory, hospital or any other places. In this way, they help the people in stealing electricity which is too common in small cities and villages . I request to the concern authorities to stop wapda people doing corruption and punish them as well.

MAHNOOR RAHMDIL,

Makran, July 10.