KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary Maj (r) Azam Suleman Khan said that due to certain precautionary steps, taken by law enforcement agencies and administration of Sindh, all potential threats had been turned down during the election day.

He said this while presiding a high level meeting on Friday in Sindh Secretariat, the chief secretary added that the task of holding the general election was a very big challenge. However, we have successfully conducted the election in peaceful environment, he added.

“The Sindh police, Army, Rangers and other security institutions zealously controlled the law & order situation to ensure the peaceful accomplishment of the election,” he added.

The chief secretary further added that the role of caretaker government including Chief Minister Fazal-ur-Rehman also valuably encouraged us to do the needful in conducting the general election-2018 sufficiently. “The voting turn-out remained well in the province under the coordinated efforts,” he further lauded.

He further defined that LEAs & security institutions who assisted the civil administration in this regard with the specific reference of comparison of other provinces as the Sindh has been witnessed better than all in compliance of code of conduct of general election, as well all administrative arrangements including provision of missing facilities installation of CCTV cameras and timely action on reports, also carried out properly.

During the meeting Maj (r) Azam Suleman Khan also thanked IGP, PEC, all Administrative Secretaries, Divisional & Deputy Commissioners, DIGs/SSPs and all other stake-holder, in appreciation of their electoral services. He also called comprehensively reports from the Divisional Commissioner and DIGs regarding issues and difficulties appeared in the election task, within a week.

Meanwhile, IGP Sindh Amjad Javed Saleemi, also appreciating the services of all stakeholders, said that the recent election were the most peaceful in the 30 years history of election.

It is worth mentioning here following the days of election, more than 200 people were killed, while law enforcement agencies also hinted that Karachi and other parts of Sindh, terrorists activities could be materialized in anyway.

The meeting was attended by IGP Sindh Amjad Javed Saleemi, Provincial Election Commission Muhammad Yousuf Khan Khatak, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Dr Iqbal Hussain Durrani, Secretary Home Haroon Ahmed Khan, Secretary Health Dr Usman Chachar, Secretary General Administration Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Services Riazuddin Qureshi, Secretary Implementation & Coordination Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Sualeh Farooqi, Additional IGP Mushtaq Maher and other Senior Officers, while all Divisional Commissioner and DIGs also participated through video link.