rawalpindi - Binte- Huda, daughter of a prisoner was handed over to Pakistan Sweet Home for better education and care in a ceremony held at Judicial Complex Rawalpindi.

On the occasion, District & Session Judge Khalid Nawaz said that Pakistan Sweet Home is playing a positive role in nourishing and providing shelter to destitute children.

, the efforts are commendable and appreciable, he added. He prayed for the success of Pakistan Sweet Home and hoped that the institution would continue its mission for the welfare of the destitute children. The Chief of Pakistan Sweet Home Zamurad Khan said that the institution would continue making efforts for the welfare of poor and destitute children, so that they could serve the nation in better way.