Share:

A labour never faces severial kind of hardships for being wealthy, rather just desire to mange two time food for living in this unstable world. The children who work under the sun by caring heavy bricks are really compel since even they desire to study to have fun in life, but the povirty had killed all of their desires. However, Pakistan accomplished second highest ratio about child labour because none of any governors had took serious action towards this issue which is increasing annually. The children suffer owing to being impoverished orphan or unemployment of their parents. Child labour will never end untill the government will not support them to impart their needs in order to educate them for a better future.

SAKEENA L B,

Turbat, July 10.