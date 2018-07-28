Share:

BADIN - Polling agents were forced to leave the polling stations and results were made to favour opponents. It was expressed by former speaker of National Assembly and GDA leader Dr Fehmida Mirza during a press conference held at her residence of Morjhe on Friday. She alleged that DROs and AROs were involved in rigging. She said Anwar Majeed purchased DROs and AROs and snatched the democratic right of people of Sindh. She said lots of form 45 were not signed by presiding officers of polling stations. She said they would raise voice against such tactics at every forum. She said people of Badin gave mandate to Dr Zulifiqar Mirza and GDA but Anwar Majeed used money to snatch mandate. She said they had written complains to DROs and AROs but they took no notice. On this occasion, former Sindh home minister Dr Zulifiqar Mirza and Husnain Mirza were also present.