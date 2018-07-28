Share:

KARACHI - A banking court in Karachi on Monday granted bail before arrest to Pakistan People’s Party leader Faryal Talpur in money-laundering scam, by August 16.

Faryal Talpur along with her counsel appeared before the FIA banking court and pleaded to grant bail before arrest. Faryal’s lawyer submitted that his client was granted bail by Sindh High Court, the court after hearing the initial arguments has accepted her plea.

Earlier, Faryal Talpur reached Larkana Circuit bench sought bail before arrest, the court granted her interim bail with the direction to appear before the trail court.

In the last hearing, the FIA submitted an interim challan in the court of District Judge (South) declaring absconders as many as twenty accused, including PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardar, his sister Faryal Talpur, Zardari’s business partner Anwar Majeed, his son Abdul Ghani Majeed and 17 others.

Defence counsel Farooq H. Nyek argued that his client has never been summoned by any investigating agency. The case launched against her is politically motivated.

The counsel argued that his client has never been involved in any illegal practice and the case launched against her was baseless. He pleaded the court to allow the plea and his client will be appeared before the court of justice.

The court after hearing initial arguments has allowed the plea and granted her six-day pre-arrest bail against surety of Rs 2million.

According to the prosecution, the accused were involved in facilitating the opening of 29 ‘fake’ accounts in the Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and United Bank Limited, billions of rupees were deposited into the said fake accounts and subsequently transferred to different accounts including that of PPP Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur’s company, Zardari Group, which is shown to have received Rs15 million. the biggest transfer made out of the alleged fake accounts was to an Arab national, Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah, who is the chairman of the Summit Bank’s board of directors.