KARACHI - Fire erupted at cargo ship at Karachi Port gutted dozens of recondition cars and other valuables here on Friday.

According to the details, incident of fire occurred at a cargo ship hanger at Karachi Port and torched the area where imported cars were placed. Rescuers of concern fire extinguishing departments rushed to the spot as being informed and participated in extinguishing operation and managed to douse the fire. Along with the other fire extinguishing forces Pakistan Navy participated in operation.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. Sources said that the dozens of recondition cars were gutted following the fire while staffer preset on the ship remains safe and rescuers managed to extinguished the fire after the efforts of three hours.