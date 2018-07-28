Share:

ISLAMABAD - With reduced local financing and shrinking foreign grants for the development projects reliance on foreign soft loans is increasing.

Due to decrease in local financing of the project and undue extension of the projects reliance on the foreign funding is increasing, official sources told The Nation here Friday.

To cut down the reliance on the foreign funding the extension of the projects should be discouraged, the source suggested. Grants has almost been abolished by donors and now they only offer soft commercial loan, therefore Pakistan should have an internal policy to prioritize/scrutinize the loan offers, said the source.

After 18th Amendment, resources as well as responsibilities of provinces has increased many times which has also increased their rights to seek foreign aid.

"We don't have any strategy for Public investment and mechanism to prioritize and categories the project for domestic funding or foreign aid," said the source.

The Ministry of Planning, which is the approving body for the development projects, should formulate a clear strategy to decide whether the project will be funded from local resources or foreign funding.

"Based on the local priorities we need to select the sectors where foreign funding would be sought. We should make it sure to acquire financing for the projects where it is direly needed. Instead of donor driven the foreign funding for the projects should be demand driven, the source added.

The source said that the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms is in the process of formulating a strategy for investment and foreign aid for development projects.

Besides there is need to involve professional people in the process of negotiating with the donors who are aware of their priorities. Planning is of the view that foreign aid strategy should be aligned the national development plan. The source said that planning ministry alone cannot make the decision about the grant as per the rule foreign aid is the mandate of Economic Affairs Division (EAD).

The Planning Ministry or EAD can only add their technical input as the final decision making body in this regard is the sitting political leadership.

Beside the range of foreign aid is determined by the donors and the planning or EAD works in that limits.

It is pertinent to mention here that out of Rs2043 National Development Outlay (Federal PSDP and Provincial ADP) 2018-19, Rs339 billion is coming from foreign aid. The share of foreign aid in the Federal PSDP is Rs180 billion while for the provincial ADP it is Rs159 billion.

Beside Rs230 billion of the Federal PSDP 2018-19 would be self financing by the corporation/authorities and Rs800 billion would be provided through budget 2018-19 through foreign and local component.