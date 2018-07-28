Share:

islamabad - Four persons including a child were burnt alive after their room caught fire here on Friday.

According to the details, the Rescue-1122 received a call from the Rescue-15 at around 2:40 am in the night between Thursday and Friday in which they were asked the reach a house in street 38 of sector G-6-1/3. The rescue officials told The Nation that by the time they reached the house, all the four persons including Saima Nasir, wife of Nasir Rafique (40), Amna Nasir daughter of Nasir Rafique (18), Ayesha Nasir daughter of Nasir Rafique (21) and Abdullah Nasir son of Nasir Rafique (12) had died of suffocation. The upper portion of the house had caught fire apparently due to short circuit, they said. “It was a private property and all the four persons inside the room died of suffocation. Their dead bodies were burnt beyond recognition,” said an official at the Rescue-1122. According to the PIMS officials, they were brought dead to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police arrested seven outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered fake currency, wine and weapon from them, a police spokesman said. He said Aabpara police recovered one 30-bore pistol from the possession of Usman Abbas. Karachi Company police arrested Qasim Israr and recovered fake currency from him. Industrial Area police arrested Farman Ali and recovered one 30-bore illicit pistol from him. Shehzad Town police arrested Nabeel Ahmed and recovered one wine bottle from him.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.